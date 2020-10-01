DC directs for resolving masses' problems on priority basis

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah on Thursday held Kuli Kacheri (open court) to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah on Thursday held Kuli Kacheri (open court) to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep.

The open forum was attended among others by Assistant Commissioner Tangi Shahrayar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Dil Nawaz, officials of the Revenue Department and elders of the area.

The participants raised several issues including employment, inflation, loadshedding, cleanliness and revenue department-related issues.

The DC directed officials concerned of the district administration to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said the administration was committed to resolving residents' problems on priority basis and in this regard, he added no laxity or hurdle would be tolerated.