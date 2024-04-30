DC Expresses Dismay Over Fake Surveillance Against Dengue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed dismay over fake surveillance
against dengue in the district and directed the Assistant Commissioners to positively visit and
inspect the dengue hotspots.
Chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control
here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a serious issue which could be tackled amicably.
In this connection, the dengue surveillance teams should accelerate their efforts and repeatedly
check the dengue hotspots to eradicate dengue larvae once for all.
He expressed his disappointment after receiving complaints that some android users of different
departments presented fake surveillance report regarding dengue control and said that strict action
would be taken against those who would be found involved in such bogus activities.
He directed the environment department and municipal corporation to get cases registered
against the owners of those under construction buildings where dengue larvae were detected.
He also directed the Deputy Director Colleges to hold meetings with the principals of public
and private colleges and ensure strict implementation on anti-dengue SOPs.
He said that premises of the colleges should be checked during holidays regularly and all those
who were found violating the SOPs should be booked and taken to the task.
He also directed the assistant commissioners to positively check and inspect the dengue
hotspots for complete elimination of dengue larvae in addition to taking steps for proper public
awareness.
He directed the officers of Municipal Corporation and environment department to check the
junkyards and ensure proper removal of stagnant water there.
He also directed the heads of all district offices to ensure proper cleanliness of rooftops of
their office buildings besides disposing of waste material properly.
In this connection, all departments should send progress reports through android phones but
avoid from fake surveillance reports, otherwise, strict action would be taken without any
discrimination, he warned.
