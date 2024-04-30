Open Menu

DC Expresses Dismay Over Fake Surveillance Against Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed dismay over fake surveillance

against dengue in the district and directed the Assistant Commissioners to positively visit and

inspect the dengue hotspots.

Chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control

here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a serious issue which could be tackled amicably.

In this connection, the dengue surveillance teams should accelerate their efforts and repeatedly

check the dengue hotspots to eradicate dengue larvae once for all.

He expressed his disappointment after receiving complaints that some android users of different

departments presented fake surveillance report regarding dengue control and said that strict action

would be taken against those who would be found involved in such bogus activities.

He directed the environment department and municipal corporation to get cases registered

against the owners of those under construction buildings where dengue larvae were detected.

He also directed the Deputy Director Colleges to hold meetings with the principals of public

and private colleges and ensure strict implementation on anti-dengue SOPs.

He said that premises of the colleges should be checked during holidays regularly and all those

who were found violating the SOPs should be booked and taken to the task.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to positively check and inspect the dengue

hotspots for complete elimination of dengue larvae in addition to taking steps for proper public

awareness.

He directed the officers of Municipal Corporation and environment department to check the

junkyards and ensure proper removal of stagnant water there.

He also directed the heads of all district offices to ensure proper cleanliness of rooftops of

their office buildings besides disposing of waste material properly.

In this connection, all departments should send progress reports through android phones but

avoid from fake surveillance reports, otherwise, strict action would be taken without any

discrimination, he warned.

