DC for finalizing sites for handcart bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir has directed officers to finalize the suitable places to establish handcart bazaars in various parts of the city at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he held a detailed discussion regarding the establishment of handcart markets in different areas of the city including Sargodha Road, Jhang Road, Satiana Road, Pahari Ground, Jaranwala Road, Narrwala Road, Crescent Mill Chowk, Samandri Road, Millat Road and Eidgah Road.

He said that the establishment of handcart markets would ensure the provision of affordable and quality food items to citizens and it would also provide a regular platform to vendors to do their business, which would promote economic activities in the city.

The meeting was attended by officers of the Municipal Corporation and representatives of other departments.