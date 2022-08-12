UrduPoint.com

DC For Improved Vaccination Services To Children

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) ::A meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (Retd) Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Irshad Roghani, DMU Health Shahab, representatives of DMS, District Population Officer and officials concerned.

According to the district administration of Dir Lower, the Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the participants to pay special attention to all the existing indicators in health sector and make efforts to further improve it.

He directed that MOs and other vacant posts should be filled in all hospitals and attendance of staff should be ensured.

He said healthy children are the guarantee of a healthy nation, so vaccination units in hospitals should be made more active and timely delivery of all vaccines to children should be ensured.

An awareness campaign should also be conducted in this regard. The DHO was directed to conduct a special campaign regarding cholera epidemic so that people should boil water and adopt other precautionary measures against these diseases.

DC Dir Lower further said that a focal person should be appointed in the emergency units of the hospitals so that in case of an epidemic, natural calamity or accident, all the stakeholders are in touch with them and timely measures are taken.

On this occasion, the DC sought suggestions regarding the transfer of health centers under the supervision of the Population Welfare Department to hospitals.

