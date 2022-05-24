DC for making strenuous efforts to make anti-polio drive successful

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Suhail Ashraf has directed to make strenuous efforts for achieving cent per cent targets during anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Suhail Ashraf has directed to make strenuous efforts for achieving cent per cent targets during anti-polio drive.

Presiding over a review meeting about polio drive in the district here Tuesday, he said all out efforts should be made to vaccinate the children up to five years of age.

He directed for mobilizing the mobile teams to visit public transport stands, railway stations and other public places for administering anti-polio drops to children.

He also directed for strict monitoring of the campaign, adding that area incharge concerned will be responsible of any negligence.

CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, AC Umar Maqbool, and representative of World Health Organization were present.

