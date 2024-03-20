DC Jhang Inspects Fair Price Shop At Ramazan Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair conducted a visit to the Agriculture Fair price Shop in Sasta Ramazan Bazar on Wednesday.
During his inspection, he examined the quality and pricing of various items available at the shop, while also engaging with visitors to inquire about their experiences.
Market Committee officers briefed him on the provision of high-quality goods at reduced prices, with a 25 percent discount.
The DC urged citizens to report any complaints to the Control Room established at Sasta Ramazan Bazaar.
APP/dba/378
