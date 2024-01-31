Open Menu

DC Jhang Visits DHQ Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters Hospital to oversee the moving of beds, furniture, and equipment in the Ghulam Nabi Ward, along with representatives from the building and health departments.

The recently finished Ghulam Nabi Block of the DHQ hospital is being furnished with beds and all related furniture along with necessary equipment.

A representative from the health department provided a project briefing, according to the official spokesperson. The deputy commissioner was instructed to declare a general emergency. He expressed gratitude to God for the completion of the long-standing project that was under construction and added that Ghulam Nabi Block was a blessing for the people. He completed this public project through extra efforts and collaboration.

