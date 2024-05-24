Open Menu

DC Larkana Chairs Meeting, Reviews Arrangements For Monsoon, Heat Waves

May 24, 2024

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired the meeting of District Disaster Management Authority on Friday and reviewed the arrangements and measures to tackle monsoon and heat waves.

The meeting deliberated on all the sensitive issues, monsoon weather and heat waves and also directed to make proper arrangements in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana instructed the heads of related institutions to ensure the cleanliness of canals and drains so that any potential situation could be handled in time.

Health, and livestock teams will perform their duties round-the-clock and all departments have also been directed to remain alert. All concerned department officials participated in the meeting.

