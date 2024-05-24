DC Larkana Chairs Meeting, Reviews Arrangements For Monsoon, Heat Waves
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired the meeting of District Disaster Management Authority on Friday and reviewed the arrangements and measures to tackle monsoon and heat waves
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired the meeting of District Disaster Management Authority on Friday and reviewed the arrangements and measures to tackle monsoon and heat waves.
The meeting deliberated on all the sensitive issues, monsoon weather and heat waves and also directed to make proper arrangements in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana instructed the heads of related institutions to ensure the cleanliness of canals and drains so that any potential situation could be handled in time.
Health, and livestock teams will perform their duties round-the-clock and all departments have also been directed to remain alert. All concerned department officials participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..
BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term ..
IESCO issues power suspension programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads7 minutes ago
-
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation7 minutes ago
-
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry7 minutes ago
-
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister10 minutes ago
-
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam10 minutes ago
-
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir15 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa10 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme16 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London16 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages16 minutes ago
-
Cold water stalls set up in Nawabshah10 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources for facilitating people in Balochistan: Adviser10 minutes ago