DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa chaired a meeting of the District EPI and Polio Eradication Committee at his office here Friday.

The meeting discussed previous anti-Polio drive besides formulating the strategy for the next anti-Polio campaign to be started from April 29 to May 6.

The DC said that Polio was a crippling disease for which every child up to 5 years of age must be administered OPV against it. All arrangements should be completed for the anti-Polio campaign so that no child is left non-vaccinated, he added.

He urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-Polio drops to children of age 5 years, during the campaign. He directed the officers of the Dis­trict Health Department to make all-out efforts to eradicate Polio from the district.

The DC gave strict instructions to the officials of the Health Department to make the 7-day polio eradication campaign in Larka­na district, a success and said that no child should be deprived of vaccina­tion during the anti-Polio campaign.

The officials of the health depart­ment Larkana gave a briefing to the DC about the preparations made in connection with the polio campaign.

He also said that the Polio teams must go to the areas where the rain­water is still standing and special arrangements should be made for this. He said that wherever there are rain/flood-affected areas, children should be given Polio drops in any case.

He said that Polio teams should be appointed at the UC level and committees should be formed to monitor them and ensure the security of the Polio teams.

He further said that the EPI teams should cooperate with the district administration and some UCs secretaries who were not involved in the campaign during the previous campaign should be banned as well as organize awareness programs about the polio campaign after the examinations in schools. They will also visit schools during the campaign to make this campaign more successful.

He further said that during the campaign, police and Rangers should be deployed at the transit points and the children traveling with their par­ents in public transport vehicles or cars should be stopped and vacci­nated against polio so that no child is left behind and the target should be completed in any case.

Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa said that polio teams should be constituted at the Union Council and Union Commit­tee level and committees should be formed to monitor them. He said that the target set for polio vaccination should be completed in any case.

During the meeting, Area Coordinator Dr. Aziz told that full cooperation would be provided during the campaign, but whatever things are required in this regard should be provided.

The meeting was attended by President LCCI Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Larkana, DHO Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro, officials of Health Department, PPHI, WHO, education Department officials and officials of related institutions.