NH&MP starts weekly road safety awareness campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday started a special weekly road safety awareness campaign on the directions of Inspector General (NH&MP) Salman Chaudhry.

The campaign has been carried out in all operational zones of Motorway Police to create awareness about traffic rules and road safety among the general public for safe travel on National Highways, said a press release issued here.

Additional IsG and DIsG are monitoring the road safety campaign. In the first phase of this campaign, the officers briefed 350,000 commuters travelling without fastening the seat belts and backlights.

The commuters were thoroughly sensitized about the importance and benefits of seat belts and backlights.

Legal action was taken against 127,000 vehicles violating these traffic rules.

During the weekly campaign, a fine of over 111 million rupees was imposed on violating these traffic rules of seat belts and back lights. During the weekly road safety campaign, more than 8,00,000 social media users were benefited by the campaign carried out by the National Highways and Motorway Police social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, IG, Salman Chaudhry said that the top priority of the Motorway Police was to save precious lives by creating awareness among the youth about traffic rules.

