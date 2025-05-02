DC Launches Anti-encroachment Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited various areas of the city, including Chowk Nawab Zada, Tambal Bazaar, Circular Road, and Faisal Gate, to inspect cleanliness and review the status of temporary encroachments.
During the visit, the DC directed Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee, Khaleeq Dad Gahra, to ensure the immediate removal of all temporary encroachments. He said the administration is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy to maintain smooth public mobility.
The DC reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to keeping the city clean, safe, and organized. He also instructed the preparation of a comprehensive strategy for restoring footpaths and eliminating encroachments permanently.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM shares developments in South Asia with Kuwait Ambassador since Pahalgam incident2 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam false flag attack: Modi Govt blocks ISPR’s YouTube Channel, X Account2 minutes ago
-
DC launches anti-encroachment drive2 minutes ago
-
Police directed to beef up security of Chinese, other foreigners2 minutes ago
-
Dutch ambassador, Olympian visit PU to promote sports development22 minutes ago
-
60 police officials get promotion22 minutes ago
-
RTC on Climate Smart Agriculture concludes at NIAB22 minutes ago
-
SAC presents drama titled 'Mazdoor Kahani' :32 minutes ago
-
DCC reviews development plans, security situation32 minutes ago
-
11 arrested in anti-narcotics, illegal arms crackdown32 minutes ago
-
Robber escapes from CCD custody32 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter32 minutes ago