DC launches anti-encroachment drive

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk visited various areas of the city, including Chowk Nawab Zada, Tambal Bazaar, Circular Road, and Faisal Gate, to inspect cleanliness and review the status of temporary encroachments.

During the visit, the DC directed Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee, Khaleeq Dad Gahra, to ensure the immediate removal of all temporary encroachments. He said the administration is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy to maintain smooth public mobility.

The DC reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to keeping the city clean, safe, and organized. He also instructed the preparation of a comprehensive strategy for restoring footpaths and eliminating encroachments permanently.