DC Loralai reviews measures for upcoming anti-polio drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Loralai Sajjad Aslam Baloch chaired a meeting of the Polio Committee to review measures for the anti-polio campaign to be launched on January 8.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Malik Aman Kadezai, PPHI Dr. Muhammad Faheem Utmankhil, and other relevant officers, besides WHO representatives.

In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the steps to be taken in connection with the anti-polio campaign from January 8 to 15 and the details of the situation during the previous campaign.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that the world has eradicated polio from its country while Pakistan was still struggling to eliminate the polio disease.

For the elimination of this fatal disease, all intelligent people should work together as Jihad so that we can eradicate polio from our country like other countries, he noted.

He said until we do our duties sincerely and honestly, we could end these deadly diseases saying that the time demands that we have to work hard to save our coming new generation from lifelong disability.

In this regard, he also urged the people to ensure their cooperation with the coming house-to-house teams of the Health Department and support the government's efforts by administering polio drops to the children.

The DC said that we were responsible for our children's better health, bright future and making them a useful citizen, try to create awareness so that they not only vaccinate their children against polio but also other children against this deadly disease.

He said that there should never be laziness or irresponsibility saying that the teams working during the campaign and other people working as volunteers should try to reach every child who needs to be vaccinated against polio so that we can achieve success by playing our positive role in creating a polio-free society.