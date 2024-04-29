Open Menu

DC Pays Surprise Visit To THQ Yazman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC pays surprise visit to THQ Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman and inquired about the patients under treatment.

He visited various wards of THQ Yazman and inquired from the patients about the facilities being provided for treatment.

He also inspected various departments of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the patients.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also checked the stock of medicines in the hospital.

He said that the cleanliness arrangements in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman should be further improved and the ongoing development works should be completed on time.

On this occasion, the Incharge of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital informed the Deputy Commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients for treatment.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, during a surprise visit to Tehsil Yazman, inspected the green belts located at the entry points of Yazman city.

Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas was also accompanying him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner directed that evergreen and shaded plants should be planted to make the green belts in the city beautiful and lush green and the best landscaping should be done and beautifully decorated with flowering and evergreen plants. He said that special attention should be paid to the care and watering of plants in green belts.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed to work effectively for the protection of green belts at other places in Yazman.

