DC Pays Surprise Visit To THQ Yazman
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman and inquired about the patients under treatment.
He visited various wards of THQ Yazman and inquired from the patients about the facilities being provided for treatment.
He also inspected various departments of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the patients.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa also checked the stock of medicines in the hospital.
He said that the cleanliness arrangements in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman should be further improved and the ongoing development works should be completed on time.
On this occasion, the Incharge of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital informed the Deputy Commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients for treatment.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, during a surprise visit to Tehsil Yazman, inspected the green belts located at the entry points of Yazman city.
Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas was also accompanying him on this occasion. The Deputy Commissioner directed that evergreen and shaded plants should be planted to make the green belts in the city beautiful and lush green and the best landscaping should be done and beautifully decorated with flowering and evergreen plants. He said that special attention should be paid to the care and watering of plants in green belts.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed to work effectively for the protection of green belts at other places in Yazman.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuous heavy rainfall, landslides cause widespread destruction in Hazara division5 minutes ago
-
Two decapitated bodies found5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four persons on violating marriage, fireworks laws15 minutes ago
-
Nazeer Tarar tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024)” in NA15 minutes ago
-
'Theatre Wallay' to organize classes from May 525 minutes ago
-
First ever-literature based museum; likely to be inaugurated soon25 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack34 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Committee met35 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Humayun Iqbal wins Tehsil Mayor’s by-elections in Daraban35 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish35 minutes ago
-
Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted45 minutes ago
-
AKUH's Global Recognition: Pakistan's healthcare excellence in limelight45 minutes ago