UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Pays Visit To Protective Embankment To Review Pre Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:15 PM

DC pays visit to protective embankment to review pre flood situation

In the wake of expected river floods, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday visited different protective embankment of River Indus in the jurisdiction of District Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :In the wake of expected river floods, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday visited different protective embankment of River Indus in the jurisdiction of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He was accompanied by XEN Irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi and other concerned officials. Deputy Commissioner visited in detail Mehrabpur, Mud and Lakhat and other Embankments in tehsil Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand and viewed the situation of water flowing in river.

He directed officials of irrigation department to take steps for vigilance and strengthening of embankments.

DC expressed concern over suspected flood in River Indus during ongoing monsoon rains and directed authorities to take steps in advance for the strengthening of embankments. He said that vigilance staff be posted at sensitive embankment sites in case river water level rises while arrangements be made to combat any emergency situation.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to make arrangements for shifting of ravine area residents to Pucca area and also warning be issued for residents of ravine areas to vacate the same and shift to Pucca area within period of one week.

DC also directed to immediately compile data of residents of ravine areas. On the occasion briefing the situation to Deputy Commissioner at Mud Mangli Protective Embankment, XEN irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon said that presently 1,70,000 cusec water was flowing through the limits of district and it was estimated that more than 3,50,000 cusec water would pass through here after about one week.

He said that arrangements were underway for stone pitching of protective embankments, posting of staff at sensitive locations. He said that in the wake of ongoing rains the cleaning of saline drains was in progress in order to improve the water flow.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Progress Same Jatoi Mehrabpur Sakrand Rains

Recent Stories

Global Maker Challenge finalists showcase innovati ..

16 minutes ago

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

31 minutes ago

NLCC surveys over 127,482 hectares in 24 hours, no ..

22 seconds ago

University of Sindh vice chancellor visits urban f ..

25 seconds ago

EPD issues notices to 12 hospitals, clinic for imp ..

27 seconds ago

Russian, Belarusian Foreign Ministers Set to Talk ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.