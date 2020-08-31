DC pays visit to protective embankment to review pre flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :In the wake of expected river floods, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday visited different protective embankment of River Indus in the jurisdiction of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He was accompanied by XEN Irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi and other concerned officials. Deputy Commissioner visited in detail Mehrabpur, Mud and Lakhat and other Embankments in tehsil Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand and viewed the situation of water flowing in river.

He directed officials of irrigation department to take steps for vigilance and strengthening of embankments.

DC expressed concern over suspected flood in River Indus during ongoing monsoon rains and directed authorities to take steps in advance for the strengthening of embankments. He said that vigilance staff be posted at sensitive embankment sites in case river water level rises while arrangements be made to combat any emergency situation.

DC instructed Assistant Commissioners Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed to make arrangements for shifting of ravine area residents to Pucca area and also warning be issued for residents of ravine areas to vacate the same and shift to Pucca area within period of one week.

DC also directed to immediately compile data of residents of ravine areas. On the occasion briefing the situation to Deputy Commissioner at Mud Mangli Protective Embankment, XEN irrigation Niaz Ahmed Memon said that presently 1,70,000 cusec water was flowing through the limits of district and it was estimated that more than 3,50,000 cusec water would pass through here after about one week.

He said that arrangements were underway for stone pitching of protective embankments, posting of staff at sensitive locations. He said that in the wake of ongoing rains the cleaning of saline drains was in progress in order to improve the water flow.