DC reviews anti dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday reviewed anti dengue measures in the city.

The additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, adding that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

The DC directed the labour department to check dengue larva in factories and godowns.

Meanwhile, special teams of the district administration had failed an attempt of flour smugglingin Shafiqabad police limits and confiscated two trucks loaded with flour bags.