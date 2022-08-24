DC Sharjeel visits flood affected areas, estimates damaged houses in Jhal Magsi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Dr Sharjeel Noor on Wednesday visited different flood affected areas of Jhal Magsi and Gandawa, and inspected the damaged houses.

He said that an estimated 90 percent houses were partially damaged, while 10 percent were completely destroyed due to heavy monsoon rain in the areas.

The deputy commissioner distributed tents among the affected people and said that all available resources would be used to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims.

The PDMA also provided water pumps to remove stagnant water in Gandawa city.

During the visit, Dr Sharjeel noticed that the entire staff of the Municipal Committee and the chief officer were absent. He ordered the official concerned to take strict action against them.

He said that all departments should perform their duties in a good manner because Jhal Magsi district had been badly affected by rains and floods.

"It is part of our responsibility to reach the people, so that their hardships can be reduced", he said, adding that strict action would be taken against irresponsible officers.