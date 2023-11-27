DC Sukkur pays surprise visit to fruit, vegetable market

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar has stated that no relaxation would be given on the fixed rates of essential commodities and strict action would be taken if any shopkeeper was found involved in overcharging and hoarding.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Sukkur fruit and vegetable market on Monday.

Officers of the revenue, agriculture, food and TMA Sukkur were also present on the occasion. DC checked the quality and official rates of vegetables and fruits and showed his satisfaction. He also checked the attendance of market committee staff and inspected cleanliness arrangements.

Later on, the Deputy Commissioner paid a surprise visit to Rohri and checked rates of essential commodities and chicken. While taking strict notice of encroachment in Minara Road Sukkur, he ordered shopkeepers for the removal of encroachment forthwith.