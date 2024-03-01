Open Menu

DC Takes Notice Of Pet Dog Attack On Teenage Boy, Polio Worker In Jahanian

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:33 PM

DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Friday took notice of the incidents regarding attack of pet dogs on a teenage boy and a female polio worker in tehsil Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Friday took notice of the incidents regarding attack of pet dogs on a teenage boy and a female polio worker in tehsil Jahanian.

The DC said that a case has been registered on the report of father of teenage boy Muhammad Shahbaz (14) who was bitten by pet dog while he was playing in Thatha Sadiq Abad area.

The boy was rushed to THQ Hospital Jahanian where doctors referred him to Nishtar hospital Multan, DC said in a statement. The condition of the boy is now out of danger, the district government spokesman said adding that the lady polio workers who was also attacked by a pet dog was rushed to BHU and later she was vaccinated at THQ Jahanian. Her condition is good as she has resumed her official duties, the spokesman added.

