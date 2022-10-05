DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio drive successful

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday said Polio was a National issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Wednesday said Polio was a National issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the health department to devise an optimal plan for the anti-polio campaign to be started on October 24.

The DC directed the officials to pay special attention to those areas of the district marked by the World Health Organization(WHO) as low performing.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar Ishaque briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the government and WHO, polio workers were being trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating around 917,285 children below the age of five years .

Sharing details of arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said that 3,000 mobile teams,320 fixed points,243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would administer polio drops during the week-long campaign in the entire district.

The CEO said alongwith all government initiatives, the active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.

