DC visits Gawalmandi, Kattarian to review Nullah Lai situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Gawalmandi and Kattarian areas and reviewed Nullah Lai situation.

The DC informed that 14.1 feet water level at Gawalmandi was recorded in Nullah Lai and 11.4 feet at Kattarian at 11.30 am. The city recorded 195 mm of rainfall since late night, he added.

The water level in Nullah Lai at Kattarian was 19 feet and 18 feet at Gawalmandi at 08.23 am, he informed.

The administration had started evacuation from Kattarian and Gawalmandi, he said adding, Rescue-1122, PDMA, WASA teams were in the field with all equipment.

The DC also visited Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk and other low-lying areas to review arrangements made to remove rainwater.

WASA teams were busy draining out rainwater from Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk and other low-lying areas of the city, he said.

The citizens should never go near electricity installations and nullahs during rains, he said.