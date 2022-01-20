UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Northern Entry Point, Overhead Bridge, Directs Installation Of Lights At Poles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:54 PM

DC visits northern entry point, overhead bridge, directs installation of lights at poles

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited the city's northern entry point and overhead bridge.

He inspected the overhead bridge and pole lights installed on the roads.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Chief Corporation Officer Muhammad Nasrullah Malik, and other concerned officers.

Deputy Commissioner directed that all the lights from the overhead bridge to the small industrial estate should be made functional.

LED lights should be installed on the overhead bridge to enhance the beauty of the entry points.

He directed that the lights on the butterflies installed on the bridge should be made functional as soon as possible.

