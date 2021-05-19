UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Vaccination Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir Wednesday visited corona vaccination centres set up at Government Comprehensive Girls School and Government Ambala College

She also inspected counters and asked from visitors about facilities being provided at the centre.

She was briefed that 21 vaccination centres were operational in the district for free vaccination against coronavirus.

On the occasion, Chief Executive officer health Dr Rai Samiullah said 85,039 people, including health workers, had been administered coronavirus vaccine in the district. He said some 169,919 people had been registered for the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the district.

The CEO added 69,532 people had been administered first dose and 15,507 had been administeredthe second one.

