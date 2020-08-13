UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Vows To Implement Code Of Conduct For Muharram-ul-Haraam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

DC vows to implement code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haraam

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that code of conduct issued by Sindh Home department for maintaining peace and order in Muharram-ul-Haram would be fully implemented in the letter and spirit throughout the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday to review arrangements for maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram, the DC said that strict action would be taken against provocative speeches while pamphlets, cassettes and slogans based on provocative and objectionable material as well as exhibition and use of arms would be completely banned across the district, he added.  He directed the sanitation staff for ensuring cleanliness around Imambargahs and Masajids and on the routes of mourning processions adding that parking of vehicles on the routes of procession would not be allowed at all.

All the hospitals of the district were put on high alert and leaves of employees of all concerned departments have been canceled as well, he added.

A district control room would be set up at DC office where officers of Police, Rangers and other concerned departments would be present while control rooms to be set up at Tehsil level under supervision of assistant commissioners.

Ulemas of different schools of thought attended the meeting and assured the district administration of their full cooperation. The meeting was attended by SSP Altaf Hussain Laghari, officers of Pakistan Army and Rangers, Health and local government departments, SEPCO and SSGC.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police Altaf Hussain Vehicles Alert All Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

2 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

17 minutes ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

1 hour ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.