DC vows to implement code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haraam

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that code of conduct issued by Sindh Home department for maintaining peace and order in Muharram-ul-Haram would be fully implemented in the letter and spirit throughout the district.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday to review arrangements for maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram, the DC said that strict action would be taken against provocative speeches while pamphlets, cassettes and slogans based on provocative and objectionable material as well as exhibition and use of arms would be completely banned across the district, he added. He directed the sanitation staff for ensuring cleanliness around Imambargahs and Masajids and on the routes of mourning processions adding that parking of vehicles on the routes of procession would not be allowed at all.

All the hospitals of the district were put on high alert and leaves of employees of all concerned departments have been canceled as well, he added.

A district control room would be set up at DC office where officers of Police, Rangers and other concerned departments would be present while control rooms to be set up at Tehsil level under supervision of assistant commissioners.

Ulemas of different schools of thought attended the meeting and assured the district administration of their full cooperation. The meeting was attended by SSP Altaf Hussain Laghari, officers of Pakistan Army and Rangers, Health and local government departments, SEPCO and SSGC.