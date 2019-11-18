Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The 121st death anniversary of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the proponent of the word "Pakistan", was observed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In this connection, a special function was held in the FCCI which was also attended by Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI.

Rana Sikandar Azam paid tribute to the visionary leadership qualities of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who contributed his humble role in the Pakistan Movement. He said that hundreds of people had laid their lives to get an independent homeland.

He said that the credit goes to Chaudhry Rehmat Ali for proposing this prestigious name of Pakistan.

The word Pakistan is now used throughout the world.

Chaudhry Tallat Mehmood Gujjar Executive Members of the FCCI also paid tribute to the vision and selection of word "Pakistan" by Chaudhry Rehmat Ali.

He also stressed the need to include a chapter on Chaudhry Rehmat Ali in curriculum so that students could know about his contribution in the creation of Pakistan.

Later, Chaudhry Talat Mehmood along with Rana Sikandar Azam formerly cut a cake whilen prayer was also offered for Chaudhry Rehmat Ali.