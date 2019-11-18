UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Anniversary Of Ch Rehmat Ali Observed At Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

The 121st death anniversary of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the proponent of the word "Pakistan", was observed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The 121st death anniversary of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali, the proponent of the word "Pakistan", was observed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In this connection, a special function was held in the FCCI which was also attended by Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI.

Rana Sikandar Azam paid tribute to the visionary leadership qualities of Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who contributed his humble role in the Pakistan Movement. He said that hundreds of people had laid their lives to get an independent homeland.

He said that the credit goes to Chaudhry Rehmat Ali for proposing this prestigious name of Pakistan.

The word Pakistan is now used throughout the world.

Chaudhry Tallat Mehmood Gujjar Executive Members of the FCCI also paid tribute to the vision and selection of word "Pakistan" by Chaudhry Rehmat Ali.

He also stressed the need to include a chapter on Chaudhry Rehmat Ali in curriculum so that students could know about his contribution in the creation of Pakistan.

Later, Chaudhry Talat Mehmood along with Rana Sikandar Azam formerly cut a cake whilen prayer was also offered for Chaudhry Rehmat Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Chamber Commerce Prayer Industry

Recent Stories

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

2 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

7 minutes ago

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

7 minutes ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Vow to Crack Down on P ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.