Death anniversary of Heer Ranja director Masood Pervez observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Death anniversary of renowned film director Masood Pervez was observed on Sunday.

Born in Amritsar in 1918, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore after partition.

Beli was his directorial debut in 1950.

He directed and produced urdu and Punjabi films, including Heer Ranjha, Zehr-e-Ishq, Jhoomer, Naya Daur, Haider Ali, Koil and Khak aur Khoon.

He was bestowed upon Nigar Award twice for Heer Ranjha and Khak Aur Khoon.

He died on March 10 in 2001 in Lahore.