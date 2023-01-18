Death anniversary of Manto observed

The 68th death anniversary of Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):The 68th death anniversary of Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Wednesday.

Ethnically a Kashmiri, Manto was born on May 11, 1912, in Papraoudi village of Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Manto wrote two hundred and fifty short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches.

Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tola.

He died on January 18, 1955, at Lahore.