Death Anniversary Of Manto Observed

Death anniversary of Manto observed

The 68th death anniversary of Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):The 68th death anniversary of Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Wednesday.

Ethnically a Kashmiri, Manto was born on May 11, 1912, in Papraoudi village of Ludhiana district of Punjab.

Manto wrote two hundred and fifty short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches.

Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tola.

He died on January 18, 1955, at Lahore.

