Death Anniversary Of Renowned Writer, Columnist, Cartoonist Farooq Qaiser Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The third death anniversary of renowned writer, columnist, cartoonist, tv producer, and creator of Uncle Sargam's character, Farooq Qaiser was observed on Tuesday.

He was born on 31 October 1945, Farooq Qaiser was famous for the promotion of the art of puppetry, caricature and children's literature in the country.

He was well known for the puppet show Uncle Sargam which was introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan.

He received many awards in recognition of his services in the field of art including Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance. He died on May 14, 2021.

