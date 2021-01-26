UrduPoint.com
Death Penalty Awarded In Murder Case

Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:17 PM

Death penalty awarded in murder case

Capital punishment was awarded to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital punishment was awarded to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, Nazar Hussain along with his 6 accomplices - Shehbaz, Muhammad Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Shahmand Ali, Imtiaz and Arif - had killed a youth, Noor Hasan resident of Chak 353/G-B over a minor dispute on August 18, 2018.

After observing evidences and witnesses, Additional Session Judge Khizar Hayat Gondal awarded capital punishment to accused Nazar Hussain under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court also awarded 2 years imprisonment each to accused Shahbaz and Muhammad Ali whereas remaining 4 accused were acquitted by giving them benefit of doubt.

More Stories From Pakistan

