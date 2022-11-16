(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that the process for appointment of a new Army Chief would start on Friday and the nominations will be shared by Pakistan Army.

Talking to media outside the Parliament in Islamabad, Khawaja said there is no deadlock on the nomination of the army chief, as the process has not started yet.

Replying to a query, the Defence Minister rejected the possibility of any favourites of government among the nominees for a new army chief.

Speaking about PTI Chief Imran Khan, Khawaja Aisf said the government is mulling over a punitive action against him for damaging national solidarity, security and integrity for his vested interests.

He said Imran Khan has committed a crime against the state by damaging the national cohesion and the country’s bilateral relations with other states.