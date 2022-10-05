ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :People in large number took to the streets in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) to protest against the ongoing visit of Indian Home Minister to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah who landed in Jammu on Monday is on three-day visit to IIOJK.

According to reports, people in Bagh district of AJK organized protest demonstrations in the City Center to condemn the visit. They also protested against snatching of the special status of the occupied territory by revoking Article 35/A and 370.

The protesters condemned in strong terms the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory including genocide of Kashmiris, day-to-day crackdowns, unjustified arrests of people and Hurriyat leaders including Yaseen Malik by Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was also held in in Haveli Kahuta district to condemn Amit Shah's visit, which they consider was another attempt to speed up the 'Kashmir grabbing' doctrine.

Demonstrations were also held in Kotli district of AJK to attract world attention towards gross human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

The demonstrators raised slogans against India and in favour of freedom of Kashmir and expressed the resolve that Kashmiris living across the Line of Control would always stand by their brethren in IIOJK.

They also urged world community and United Nations to get the issue resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was being observed on Wednesday on the occasion of the Indian Home Minister's visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations. The shutdown is aimed at conveying a strong message to India that Kashmiris reject its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and will not accept anything short of freedom from its yoke.

The occupation authorities had converted the IIOJK into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory, adding to the miseries of the people.

The troops were carrying out cordon and search operations at different places since Amit Shah landed in Jammu on Monday. The troops martyred five youth during violent military operations in Shopian district, this morning. The authorities also suspended mobile, internet and train services in the Kashmir Valley.

Indian Army and police were using helicopters and drones to carry out aerial and ground surveillance while Indian forces' personnel also intensified frisking of people and checking of vehicles in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory.

During the past few days, several people were arrested across IIOJK, it added