Denmark, Pakistan To Strengthen Cooperation On Clean Energy Transition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition

Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 August, 2025) :

Denmark has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s green energy transition, with both countries set to expand collaboration in renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Denmark’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Peter Emil Nielsen, hosted a dinner reception in Islamabad on Wednesday in honour of a high-level delegation from the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), led by Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, Director at the Centre for Global Cooperation.

The event brought together senior government officials, energy sector representatives, climate action stakeholders, and members of the donor community. Notable participants included Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State Dr. Shezra Ali Khan, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Power Muhammad Ali.

In his remarks, Mr. Nielsen expressed condolences over the recent loss of lives and property caused by cloudbursts and floods in Pakistan. He stressed the urgency of accelerating climate action and highlighted Denmark’s readiness to deepen cooperation under a Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme for the energy sector.

Citing the success of the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) launched in 2021, Nielsen said Danish and Pakistani partners have already achieved significant progress in advancing the green transition. “We now look forward to expanding this partnership further, building a sustainable and resilient future together,” he noted.

Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Masood Malik welcomed Denmark’s continued engagement, saying international partnerships are essential to addressing shared challenges and unlocking opportunities in Pakistan’s energy and climate transition.

DEA Director Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen also spoke on the occasion, identifying renewable energy development, energy efficiency, and climate resilience as key areas for future collaboration.

The reception provided a platform for dialogue among government representatives, development partners, and stakeholders, reaffirming the shared ambition of Denmark and Pakistan to work jointly for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

