Denmark, Pakistan To Strengthen Cooperation On Clean Energy Transition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 August, 2025) :
Denmark has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s green energy transition, with both countries set to expand collaboration in renewable energy, climate resilience, and sustainable development.
Denmark’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Peter Emil Nielsen, hosted a dinner reception in Islamabad on Wednesday in honour of a high-level delegation from the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), led by Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen, Director at the Centre for Global Cooperation.
The event brought together senior government officials, energy sector representatives, climate action stakeholders, and members of the donor community. Notable participants included Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State Dr. Shezra Ali Khan, and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Power Muhammad Ali.
In his remarks, Mr. Nielsen expressed condolences over the recent loss of lives and property caused by cloudbursts and floods in Pakistan. He stressed the urgency of accelerating climate action and highlighted Denmark’s readiness to deepen cooperation under a Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme for the energy sector.
Citing the success of the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) launched in 2021, Nielsen said Danish and Pakistani partners have already achieved significant progress in advancing the green transition. “We now look forward to expanding this partnership further, building a sustainable and resilient future together,” he noted.
Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Masood Malik welcomed Denmark’s continued engagement, saying international partnerships are essential to addressing shared challenges and unlocking opportunities in Pakistan’s energy and climate transition.
DEA Director Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen also spoke on the occasion, identifying renewable energy development, energy efficiency, and climate resilience as key areas for future collaboration.
The reception provided a platform for dialogue among government representatives, development partners, and stakeholders, reaffirming the shared ambition of Denmark and Pakistan to work jointly for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
Recent Stories
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition
Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 2025
Cartelization in pharma sector causing price hike: Senate body
PSCA begins panic button installation in Punjab women’s colleges
Kohat police honors outstanding officers with certificates and prizes
IGP reviews performance of police readers across province
Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising deman ..
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnersh ..
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Ce ..
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tah ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest 9,688 criminals, recover Rs2.35b stolen goods in 202540 minutes ago
-
Cartelization in pharma sector causing price hike: Senate body40 minutes ago
-
PSCA begins panic button installation in Punjab women’s colleges40 minutes ago
-
Kohat police honors outstanding officers with certificates and prizes43 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews performance of police readers across province43 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership45 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation45 minutes ago
-
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal45 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Central45 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, pays tribute to ..45 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery1 hour ago