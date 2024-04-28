Open Menu

Deputy PM, SG DCO Discuss Ways To Bridge Digital Divide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 11:10 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday met Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al Yahya in Riyadh and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They discussed multi-stakeholder cooperation to bridge the digital divide and seek avenues of cooperation in promoting financial inclusion through digital economy, particularly for women and young people.

Deputy PM reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to DCO’s mission of enabling digital prosperity for all.

Pakistan will host the inaugural DCO-WEF Digital FDI Forum later this year.

