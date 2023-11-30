Dera police arrested 17 outlaws during crackdown

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested 17 outlaws during the crackdown against the criminal elements recovering narcotics and weapons from their possession in the limits of various police stations here on Thursday, said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said the police were taking indiscriminate actions against criminals following the instructions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

As part of such actions, a team of Saddar police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHO Khubab Wali, during a raid, arrested four accused who were wanted by police in different cases of murder, attempt to murder and others.

The arrested accused included Nemat Ullah son of Rehmat Gul, Adnan son of Muhammad Jan and Rizwan and Usman son of Muhammad Ramzan. The police also recovered three 30-bore pistols along with 26 cartridges from their possession.

During another operation, a team of City police station led by SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur, during a routine patrol, arrested two drug dealers named Zafar Abbas son of Nazar Hussain and Adnan Baloch son of Yousaf Baloch recovering 293 gram Ice drug and 317-gram heroin from them.

Similarly, Paharpur Police Station SHO Faheem Abbas Khan took action against the drug dealers arrested Jamal Uzair son of Uzairullah resident of Rangpur and recovered 60 grams of ice and 370 grams of heroin from his possession.

During another action, police arrested Samiullah son of Abdul Sattar resident of Katta Khel, and recovered 98 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Police Station arrested seven outlaws during the operation against criminal elements and drug dealers.

SHO Kazim Hussain with the police team during the actions arrested Atta Muhammad and recovered 01 pistol of 30-bore with 05 cartridges from the possession of the accused. Another accused Syed Muhammad was arrested and recovered a rifle gun from his possession.

Muhammad Baran was arrested with one 30-bore pistol while Fazlur Rahman was arrested and police recovered 95 grams of ice from his possession. In another case, 03 accused were arrested and 02 pistols with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Police station Kulachi under the leadership of SDPO Kalachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Yusuf Khan during snap checking arrested accused Salahuddin son of Azeem Khan and recovered 470 grams of hashish, 105 grams of heroin and 20 grams of ice from his possession. Another accused Israr son of Abdul Majeed was arrested and 70 grams of heroin recovered from his possession.

Police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals in different police stations and started further investigations.