Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Tackles 126 Emergencies In Last Week

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 07:46 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 responded to a total of 126 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 100 medical, 20 road accidents, two fire eruptions, three bullet injuries or violence and one building collapse incident.

During these emergencies, he said that a total of 130 patients were rescued.

He said the control room received a total of 22541 emergency calls including 4395 for information or drop calls and 180120 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 12 referral-related emergencies in which 12 patients were shifted from hospital one to another hospital within the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

