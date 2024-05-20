Development Committee reviews progress of schemes under ADP

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing development schemes across the district. On this occasion,Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the development schemes ongoing across the district should be completed within the stipulated time frame with high quality.

He said that the concerned officers should inspect the development schemes on the spot. He said that special care should be taken regarding the material used in the development schemes.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad informed that work is underway on 193 schemes across the district under the Annual Development Program, with an estimated cost of Rs 78 billion.

He said that funds of more than Rs 26 billion have been spent by June 2023. He further informed that over Rs 9 billion have been allocated under the Annual Development Program 2023-24, out of which over Rs 7 billion have been released and over Rs 5 billion have been utilized so far.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Superintending Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Warraich, Executive Engineer Public Health Muhammad Farooq, CEO Health Dr. Tanveer Shah, officers from the Building Department, Cholistan Development Authority, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Social Welfare, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, school education and other departments were also present in the meeting.