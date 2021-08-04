UrduPoint.com

Development, People's Welfare To Be Topmost Priority Of AJK Govt: New AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:44 PM

Development, people's welfare to be topmost priority of AJK govt: New AJK PM

Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Wednesday said his government's topmost priority would be the development and welfare of the people by launching hydel power, health, education, communication and road infrastructure projects following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran khan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Wednesday said his government's topmost priority would be the development and welfare of the people by launching hydel power, health, education, communication and road infrastructure projects following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran khan.

In his maiden speech in the House, he specially thanked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Ameen Ghandapur, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Sardar Tanveer Aliyas for expressing their confidence in him and said he would try his best to come on their expectations.

The newly elected prime minister said Kashmiris would not accept any other formula other than United Nations (UN) resolutions and plebiscite would be held, under agreed and specified conditions.

The leader of the House reiterated that his government would improve the conditions of hospitals and other welfare projects and provide facilities to the people living along the line of control on priority.

Terming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the advocate and ambassador of Kashmiri people, he said the PTI government would launch welfare projects in Azad Kashmir and provide all basic amenities to the masses at their door steps.

Prime Minister Naizi said the PTI government would promote the politics of tolerance in Azad Kashmir and take along the opposition as it has pivotal role in the democratic setup.

He said we, as one unit from Bhimber to Taobut, would work together for the welfare, development and prosperity of the masses of AJK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided health card under Ehsaas programme to the downtrodden people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said our government would ensure the rule of law and enhance the women seats in view of women development and representation in the House.

He expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty for achieving the highest slot of the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Education Line Of Control Road Gilgit Baltistan Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation to continue unconditional support to innoce ..

Nation to continue unconditional support to innocent Kashmiris: Liaqat Baloch

45 seconds ago
 Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component ..

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad to Be Resolved in Augus ..

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniv ..

Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniversary

3 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Deman ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Demand Wanes - Energy Agency

3 minutes ago
 UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire A ..

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesma ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled ..

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - Stat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.