MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Newly elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi Wednesday said his government's topmost priority would be the development and welfare of the people by launching hydel power, health, education, communication and road infrastructure projects following the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran khan.

In his maiden speech in the House, he specially thanked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Ameen Ghandapur, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Sardar Tanveer Aliyas for expressing their confidence in him and said he would try his best to come on their expectations.

The newly elected prime minister said Kashmiris would not accept any other formula other than United Nations (UN) resolutions and plebiscite would be held, under agreed and specified conditions.

The leader of the House reiterated that his government would improve the conditions of hospitals and other welfare projects and provide facilities to the people living along the line of control on priority.

Terming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the advocate and ambassador of Kashmiri people, he said the PTI government would launch welfare projects in Azad Kashmir and provide all basic amenities to the masses at their door steps.

Prime Minister Naizi said the PTI government would promote the politics of tolerance in Azad Kashmir and take along the opposition as it has pivotal role in the democratic setup.

He said we, as one unit from Bhimber to Taobut, would work together for the welfare, development and prosperity of the masses of AJK.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided health card under Ehsaas programme to the downtrodden people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said our government would ensure the rule of law and enhance the women seats in view of women development and representation in the House.

He expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty for achieving the highest slot of the state.