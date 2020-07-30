UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development, Uplift Of Merged Tribal Areas Amongst Govt's Foremost Priorities: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:03 AM

Development, uplift of merged tribal areas amongst govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the development and uplift of merged tribal areas (previously known as FATA) was amongst the foremost priorities of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the development and uplift of merged tribal areas (previously known as FATA) was amongst the foremost priorities of the present government.

He also directed to ensure the timely issuance of funds allocated for infrastructure development in the merged areas.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to discuss the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the matters relating to energy and review the progress regarding development process in the merged areas.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and officials of the concerned federal and provincial departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the pace of development work in the merged areas, expenditures during the fiscal year 2019-20 and the budget allocated for the current fiscal year.

During the meeting the matters relating to implementation of wheeling regime in power sector, provincial representation in the concerned departments in energy sector, payments of net hydel profits, proposed amendment in power sector policy 2015 and issues relating to the implementation of Chashma Right Bank Canal project.

Regarding the implementation of wheeling regime and the benefits for industrial sector under this system, the prime minister directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to address issues about the implementation of wheeling regime as soon as possible in consultation with the stakeholders so as to benefit from the system.

He also directed to ensure the representation of provinces in boards of directors of concerned institutions in power sector.

About the payments of net hydel profits, the prime minister directed the Ministries of Energy, Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the provincial government to finalize the procedure in that respect.

Regarding the proposed amendment in Power Policy 2015, he directed that the matter should be considered in the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

About the Chashma Right Bank Canal, the prime minister directed to complete within six months the feasibility of this project, which was very important for socioeconomic development of the province especially the development of agriculture so as to further progress on the project.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor FATA Budget Nepra Agriculture Bank Progress Wheeling FBR 2015 From Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

1 hour ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.