UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Work In Backward Areas Is Priority: Farukh Shah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Development work in backward areas is priority: Farukh Shah

PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needed to be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the provinc

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needed to be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province.

The under developed areas,he added did not only require educational institutions and basic facilities but the quality of basic needs has to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp at New Pind area, here on Monday. He said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

5-day long anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

2 minutes ago

China's Mars probe completes second orbital correc ..

2 minutes ago

Rs357.232 mln released for petroleum sector projec ..

2 minutes ago

633 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

11 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 193,888 hectares of land under anti-l ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.