Development work in backward areas is priority: Farukh Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needed to be given priority to bring these at par with other areas of the province.

The under developed areas,he added did not only require educational institutions and basic facilities but the quality of basic needs has to be improved to produce useful citizens for the society.

The MPA expressed these views while inaugurating free medical camp at New Pind area, here on Monday. He said that the setting up of indigenous small industries and improvement of existing industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level.

He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.