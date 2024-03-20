DG PNCA Emphasizes The Spiritual Significance Of Calligraphy In Islamic Culture
Published March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Director General (DG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Muhammad Ayoub Jamali has said that calligraphy is a beautiful art form deeply rooted in Islamic scripture.
Talking to APP, DG PNCA said that the ability to write calligraphy using the same tools available when the Quran was written centuries ago is a unique and cherished skill. He shed light on the history and importance of calligraphy with special reference to a month-long calligraphy exhibition in PNCA.
Creative calligraphy pieces of prominent artist and calligrapher Azeem Iqbal were also showcased at the month-long exhibition.
Talking to APP, Azeem Iqbal said that the exhibition is not just a fleeting experience, it is a journey that extends throughout the month of Ramazan.
Appreciating PNCA for providing pfatform, he said that calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hails from the Greek civilization.
The word `calligraphy’ is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write). Since the advent of islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums.
Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book. Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.
After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the ceiling, exterior, interior and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam.
In 1997, he drew a 50ft painting on calligraphy at National Art Gallery Islamabad. He has won several awards in calligraphy.
He uses Kufic, Naskh, Nastaliq, Tughra, Jalli, Reeka, Thullus and other scripts with ease.
