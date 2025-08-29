Launch Of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM
A grand launch ceremony of “Mohtasib Ki Diary”, the latest book by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
The event drew a distinguished gathering of business leaders, intellectuals, representatives from various walks of life, and members of civil society, all of whom praised Dr. Jah’s remarkable services.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said, “In this book, I have penned down what came to my heart and mind—what I observed and experienced. ‘Mohtasib Ki Diary’ aims to remind people of the value of relationships and the importance of serving humanity.” He added that whatever recognition he had received was only because of Pakistan, and his efforts had always been directed towards raising the country’s name with pride.
Highlighting the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office, Dr. Jah emphasized that the institution was dedicated to serving the people and making tax procedures easier for taxpayers. “We have created facilities for taxpayers, and the President of Pakistan has endorsed 98 of our decisions, reflecting public trust in our institution,” he noted.
Sharing his experiences, Dr. Jah pointed out that during natural disasters and crises, he and his team had always stood by the people, offering relief and assistance. “Whether it was floods or other calamities, we actively played our part in serving the nation,” he remarked.
He further stated that access to the Ombudsman was now just a click away, and grievances were addressed within days. “Tax is the backbone of our economy, and it is through taxes that Pakistan’s financial system operates,” he stressed.
Participants at the event lauded Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah for his dedication and service, acknowledging that under his leadership, the Federal Tax Ombudsman had become a symbol of swift justice and taxpayer facilitation. They added that “Mohtasib Ki Diary” was not only a reflection of Dr. Jah’s struggle and experiences but also a valuable guide and source of inspiration for the younger generation.
