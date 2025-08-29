Open Menu

Launch Of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held

A grand launch ceremony of “Mohtasib Ki Diary”, the latest book by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A grand launch ceremony of “Mohtasib Ki Diary”, the latest book by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of business leaders, intellectuals, representatives from various walks of life, and members of civil society, all of whom praised Dr. Jah’s remarkable services.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said, “In this book, I have penned down what came to my heart and mind—what I observed and experienced. ‘Mohtasib Ki Diary’ aims to remind people of the value of relationships and the importance of serving humanity.” He added that whatever recognition he had received was only because of Pakistan, and his efforts had always been directed towards raising the country’s name with pride.

Highlighting the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office, Dr. Jah emphasized that the institution was dedicated to serving the people and making tax procedures easier for taxpayers. “We have created facilities for taxpayers, and the President of Pakistan has endorsed 98 of our decisions, reflecting public trust in our institution,” he noted.

Sharing his experiences, Dr. Jah pointed out that during natural disasters and crises, he and his team had always stood by the people, offering relief and assistance. “Whether it was floods or other calamities, we actively played our part in serving the nation,” he remarked.

He further stated that access to the Ombudsman was now just a click away, and grievances were addressed within days. “Tax is the backbone of our economy, and it is through taxes that Pakistan’s financial system operates,” he stressed.

Participants at the event lauded Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah for his dedication and service, acknowledging that under his leadership, the Federal Tax Ombudsman had become a symbol of swift justice and taxpayer facilitation. They added that “Mohtasib Ki Diary” was not only a reflection of Dr. Jah’s struggle and experiences but also a valuable guide and source of inspiration for the younger generation.

Recent Stories

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kid ..

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape ..

10 seconds ago
 DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

12 seconds ago
 Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasi ..

Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held

13 seconds ago
 Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to pr ..

Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods

15 seconds ago
 CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situatio ..

CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situation

16 seconds ago
 PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, R ..

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

6 minutes ago
DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures sit ..

DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control

6 minutes ago
 UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future coope ..

UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation

13 minutes ago
 PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean dri ..

French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 ci ..

6 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

24 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan