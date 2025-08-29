DC, DPO Review Flood Relief, Rescue Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem and District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf on Friday visited flood-affected areas including Bhakhoala flood relief camp, Midh Ranjha road, and Takht Hazara in Tehsil Kot Momin.
The DC reviewed ongoing rescue and rehabilitation activities in the affected localities and inspected facilities being provided to displaced families at flood relief camps.
He directed the administration to ensure maximum relief and address the urgent needs of the flood victims without any delay.
Meanwhile, the DPO Sohaib Ashraf inspected the security arrangements during rescue operations, stressing that all available resources were being utilized to protect the lives and property of citizens.
DC Muhammad Waseem further said that the district administration and all line departments were actively engaged in the field and working round the clock for the immediate rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people.
