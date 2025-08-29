Open Menu

Police Achieve 100% Challan Submission Rate In Kidnapping-for-ransom, Gang Rape Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape cases

The police have recorded significant improvement in the rate of challans submitted in various criminal cases and achieved 100 percent challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom and gang rape cases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The police have recorded significant improvement in the rate of challans submitted in various criminal cases and achieved 100 percent challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom and gang rape cases.

Police spokesperson Tariq Jatt said here on Friday that overall crime rate in the city has declined as the proportion of challans presented before competent courts of law has shown marked progress.

He said that professional efficiency of the police led to the arrest of proclaimed offenders, recovery of looted valuables and submission of challans within prescribed legal framework. He said that challan submission rates stood at 92 percent in dacoity-cum-murder cases, 65 percent in dacoity, 66 percent in robbery and 64 percent in the cases of snatching and theft.

Similarly, the challan completion rate was 86 percent in murder cases, 80 percent in attempt to murder, 100 percent in kidnapping-for-ransom, 87 percent in abduction, 94 percent in gang rape and 89 percent in rape cases, he added.

He said that recovery of weapons used in crimes along with evidence-based investigations ensured that challans were submitted to the courts on solid grounds.

The improved performance in challan rates was a clear indication for professional competence and commitment of Faisalabad police in bringing offenders to justice, he added.

Recent Stories

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kid ..

Police achieve 100% challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom, gang rape ..

14 seconds ago
 DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

DC, DPO review flood relief, rescue operations

16 seconds ago
 Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasi ..

Launch of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah’s Book “Mohtasib Ki Diary” held

17 seconds ago
 Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to pr ..

Zahid Qasmi demands construction of new dams to prevent future floods

19 seconds ago
 CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situatio ..

CPO visits Shiraza Bridge to review flood situation

20 seconds ago
 PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, R ..

PIC doctor, Vietnamese surgeons performs Fontan, Rastelli surgeries

6 minutes ago
DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures sit ..

DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control

6 minutes ago
 UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future coope ..

UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation

13 minutes ago
 PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean dri ..

French Water Project Phase-II to provide clean drinking water to over 600,000 ci ..

6 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues ..

Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to address public issues at district level

24 minutes ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emerg ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) announces $3mln emergency flood relief for Pakistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan