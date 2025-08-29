Police Achieve 100% Challan Submission Rate In Kidnapping-for-ransom, Gang Rape Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The police have recorded significant improvement in the rate of challans submitted in various criminal cases and achieved 100 percent challan submission rate in kidnapping-for-ransom and gang rape cases
Police spokesperson Tariq Jatt said here on Friday that overall crime rate in the city has declined as the proportion of challans presented before competent courts of law has shown marked progress.
He said that professional efficiency of the police led to the arrest of proclaimed offenders, recovery of looted valuables and submission of challans within prescribed legal framework. He said that challan submission rates stood at 92 percent in dacoity-cum-murder cases, 65 percent in dacoity, 66 percent in robbery and 64 percent in the cases of snatching and theft.
Similarly, the challan completion rate was 86 percent in murder cases, 80 percent in attempt to murder, 100 percent in kidnapping-for-ransom, 87 percent in abduction, 94 percent in gang rape and 89 percent in rape cases, he added.
He said that recovery of weapons used in crimes along with evidence-based investigations ensured that challans were submitted to the courts on solid grounds.
The improved performance in challan rates was a clear indication for professional competence and commitment of Faisalabad police in bringing offenders to justice, he added.
