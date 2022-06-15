UrduPoint.com

DG Rangers Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 12:20 AM

DG Rangers chairs meeting to review security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review law and order situation in the megalopolis and security arrangements made for By-election in NA-240.

The meeting also discussed in detail the current law and situation of Karachi, security arrangements made so far and intelligence sharing, according to a news release.

The participants of the meeting urged upon formulating an integrated strategy to curbs increasing street crimes particularly robberies.

Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies devised a joint strategy to counter street crimes and robberies.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi, Additional IGPs of Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department, DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), Joint DG IB, Zonal Deputy IGPs and senior officers of police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Law And Order NA-240

Recent Stories

Media giants buy IPL cricket rights for $6.2 billi ..

Media giants buy IPL cricket rights for $6.2 billion

6 minutes ago
 PTI wants early election just to save corruption: ..

PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

33 minutes ago
 National Security Committee clarified no evidence ..

National Security Committee clarified no evidence of conspiracy found: DG ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Joint venture of Chinese technology, Pakistani lab ..

Joint venture of Chinese technology, Pakistani labour to be a win-win situation: ..

33 minutes ago
 Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley ..

Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley boss

52 minutes ago
 Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

Death toll from Burkina attack rises to 79

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.