DG Rescue 1122 KPK Visits Emergency Services Academy Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Director General (DG) of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) paid an official visit to the Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy (ESA), Lahore on Friday.During the visit, a detailed discussion took place with Secretary ESA, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, focusing on matters of mutual interest.
Dr. Naseer expressed his full support to the KPK Rescue Service, assuring all possible assistance would be provided for its development.In return,the DG Rescue KPK expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation and support extended by the Punjab Emergency Services,a spokesperson said.
As part of the visit, the DG toured the cadet training stalls, gaining insights into the ongoing training programs.
The DG emphasized plans to seek guidance from Punjab Rescue 1122 on digitalization, monitoring and operational services to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue operations.
In a gesture of goodwill, the Secretary Punjab Services Academy and the DG Rescue 1122 KPK exchanged commemorative shields, symbolizing strong inter-provincial collaboration.
