DHA seeks Rs 60.7 mln for installation of elevators at Wah hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) has requested the Punjab government for the release of funds for the installation of elevators at Wah general Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP here on Monday that elevators is direly required for the smooth functioning of the hospital, adding, patients and staff of the hospital were facing severe difficulty due to absence of this basic facility.

Dr Faiza informed that the Deputy Commissioner office has sent a summary to the Punjab government for the release of Rs 60.73 million to execute the project.

"A 100 bed hospital was set up to provide best health facilities to the residents of Wah, Taxila for which the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had provided 96 kanals of land free-of-cost", she informed.

The CEO said more than 200 employees including nine specialists, nine medical officers, seven women medical officers, three dental surgeons and other Para- medical staff were rendering services in the hospital.

She informed that 11 departments were functioning in the hospital including radiology, pediatric, orthopaedic, gynaecology and emergency department to provide quality health facilities to the residents of Wah, Taxila and adjoining districts.

/395