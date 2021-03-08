Dhor Kot police arrest drug pusher

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered 60 liters liquor from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Dhor Kot Police Station conducted raid at a den and arrested an alleged drug peddler.

The accused was identified as Hassan.

The police also confiscated the liquor factory. Dhor Kot police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.