Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that national unity must be rooted in selflessness and collective responsibility, not tied to conditions based on any one individual’s release or personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political dialogue must be for the national cause, not for individual gains.

He said that seriousness and selflessness were essential. If there’s to be dialogue, it must be for the national cause, not for individual gains, he added.

He criticized the approach where national crises be it war, peace, economic challenges, or any other emergency, are used as leverage to seek favorable terms for one person.

“We have repeatedly called for political dialogue on all national issues,” he said, adding, “Unity is the need of the hour, but it cannot come with strings attached or personalized demands.”

Dr. Tariq Fazal further said that Pakistan must move forward and fulfill the dreams of its founding generation.

He urged all leaders to strengthening national institutions, including Parliament, judiciary and especially the armed forces, and working together as one team to ensure the country’s progress.