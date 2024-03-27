Open Menu

DIG For Putting Security High-alert On 'Youm-e-Ali'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad range Tariq Razaq Dharejo has directed the concerned quarters to put security on high alert on the occasion of Youm-e- Ali (A.S) and in this regard, all SSPs were asked to take fool-proof security measures besides deploying additional personnel at mosques, Imambargahs for maintaining peace and tranquility and promote atmosphere of religious tolerance and brotherhood

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the DIG ordered the police teams to make overall security measures and other necessary arrangements including deployment of police force at Imambargahs in time.

The DIG said that deployment of police force at Imam Bargahs, mosques and shrines should be ensured and increased for the protection of the citizens.

Tariq Dharejo said that all SSPs should ensure the security of rallies and mourning processions from different areas under their supervision.

The DIG said that a comprehensive strategy should be formulated for the protection of the life and property of the citizens. All the SSPs of the range were asked to further strengthen existing checkpoints falling under their respective duty areas.

APP/nsm/

