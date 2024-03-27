DIG Hazara appoints sons and brothers of police martyrs as ASIs

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan Wednesday has appointed six sons and two brothers of martyred officers as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) honoring the sacrifices of police martyrs and supporting their families

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan Wednesday has appointed six sons and two brothers of martyred officers as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) honoring the sacrifices of police martyrs and supporting their families.

Expressing the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police towards the welfare of martyrs' families, Muhammad Ajaz Khan emphasized the practical steps being taken to support them.

The decision by DIG Hazara Region Muhammad Ajaz Khan to appoint the relatives of martyred police officers as ASIs underscores his dedication to his duties and to upholding the esteemed reputation of the Hazara Police. Following formal procedures and regulations, eight individuals have been chosen for these positions.

Among the appointed ASIs are Iftikhar Ahmed son of martyred Constable Sarfraz from Mansehra district, Muhammad Shahbaz son of martyred Constable Muhammad Parvez from Haripur district, Shahzaib Hussain son of martyred SI Saeed Noreen Shah, Shayan Nazir son of martyred Constable Nazir Hussain Shah, Atif Ali son of martyred SI Muhammad Sabir from Abbottabad district, Saad Nazeer brother of martyred Constable Haroon Rashid, Samiul Rahman Khan son of martyred Constable Saifur Rahman Khan from Batagram district and Yar Muhammad brother of martyred Constable Muhammad Tayyab.

DIG Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan, congratulated the newly appointed ASIs, affirmed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's dedication to supporting the families of its martyrs. He pledged to continue efforts to provide facilities and assistance to these families.