DIG Reviews Various Professional Matters Of Sukkur Police Officers
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Region, Abdul Hameed Khoso presided over performance review meeting of Sukkur division at his office here on Monday.
The meeting reviewed various professional matters, including the performance, law and order, crime control, and public service delivery of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.
The DIG expressed satisfaction over the arrest of dacoits from katcha area of the Ghotki district and commended officers for successful operation.
The DIG Khoso reiterated the resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and directed to apprehend criminals, including thieves, dacoits, drug dealers, and proclaimed offenders and further directed to enforce strict measures against criminals.
He instructed supervisory officers to improve performance through hard work, dedication, and commitment to public service.
He emphasized that police employment is not just a job but a lifestyle based on public service.
